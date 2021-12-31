The Sky Blues had a difficult start to the 2021-2022 campaign, failing to win any of their first four matches and losing two of those fixtures to Central Coast and Macarthur FC.

This lead to criticism of the club and head coach Steve Corica.

But last year's grand finalists have bounced back in the past fortnight, beating Wellington 2-1 and then thrashing the Bulls 3-0.

Redmayne believes his team took little notice of pressure from outside, and remain focused on challenging for more silverware.



"I think it's all white noise to us," the keeper told FTBL.

"We've got enough experienced heads in the team. We know the quality we have in the changeroom is more than capable of competing for another title.

"Early season form was a bit up and down, but with a couple of wins under our belt we've really hit our straps now and will hopefully push on.

"It's not something we read into or bought into. We know what we're capable of and there's no greater pressure than our internal pressure - the goals we set for ourselves and as a club.

"We know Sydney FC always want to be competing for silverware and that's not something we want to shy away from, so we have to shoulder the responsibility and burden ourselves."

The Sky Blues, who currently sit in sixth spot on the ladder with two wins, two draws and two defeats, have won three grand finals and three premierships since 2017.

In their last match they downed Macarthur thanks to goals from Patrick Wood, Max Burgess and Trent Buhagiar.

"It was a pretty resilient result," Redmayne admitted.

"We're a bit low on troops at the moment with a few injuries and Covid and whatnot, so to come up against the team coming first and put in a really good performance like that, it really lays down a benchmark for the rest of the year."