Newcastle head to Redcliffe seeking Valentine's Day redemption after A-League heartbreak against Brisbane last month.

The Jets were the dominant team when they faced the Roar at home on January 20 but suffered a 2-1 defeat thanks to Dylan Wenzel-Halls' second-half winner for Brisbane.

Since that loss, which left the Jets 0-4, Craig Deans' team is unbeaten in three matches, beating Wellington and Melbourne City and claiming a draw away to Western Sydney.

Deans was officially appointed as the Jets' head coach on Wednesday after his impressive work on an interim basis so far this season.

That loss to the Roar still sticks in the craw however, with Deans feeling it was a game that got away from the Jets as he looked forward to Sunday's return fixture.

"That was probably the one game that we were probably the most hard done by in terms of the way we played and a little bit of luck not going our way," Deans said.

"The first goal was obviously a huge deflection which on another day doesn't end up where it ended up, and I think we had 22 shots to four in the game and didn't capitalise on the amount of opportunities that we created.

"Since then we've been on a good run so we go into the game with some confidence and some self-belief but it's going to be a very hard game."

Deans said Olyroos attacking midfielder Ramy Najjarine (ankle) was a 50/50 prospect to face the Roar despite training on Friday.

Wingback Matt Millar, who is back training after completing quarantine following the end of his loan stint with English lower league team Shrewsbury Town, is another who may feature.

The Roar are facing their third home game in a week after thrashing Melbourne Victory last weekend 5-2 before a 2-0 loss to Macarthur FC on Tuesday.

Roar coach Warren Moon stuck with the same starting XI for both matches but indicated after Tuesday's loss he may make changes depending on players' condition.

KEY MATCH STATS

* Newcastle have won five of their past six A-League matches on a Sunday.

* Brisbane striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls has five goals and two assists in his past five matches, including the winner when these teams met in Newcastle in January.

* Veteran Jets defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley's 21 interceptions is a league-high and more than double that of the Roar's best Tom Aldred (10).