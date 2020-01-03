Luongo's Sheffield Wednesday will take on Brighton & Hove Albion, featuring Ryan and Mooy, on Saturday (Sunday Australian time) in the third round of the FA Cup.

It will be the first time the two clubs have met since January 2017, and their first meeting in the Cup since 1983.

Luongo is confident the Owls can upset their Premier League opponents, and he can get one over his fellow Aussies.

"That was exciting [when Wednesday drew Brighton]," the midfielder admitted to FTBL last month.

"I haven’t texted them, but it’s the first week of January. It will be exciting.

"I think we can… the boys in the past have been sort of that giant-slayers in the FA Cup, take on big teams on and done really well. That’s a potentially big game for us.

"I’m looking forward to it."

Wednesday are sitting in eight spot in the Championship after three losses in their past three league matches.

The Seagulls are in 14th place in the Premier League after a win and a draw in their past two league fixutres.

Luongo appears likely to be fit for the FA Cup tie after missing the Owls' last two games with a head injury he suffered on Boxing Day against Stoke City.