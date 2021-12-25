The Croatian keeper and Lustica are old acquaintances and were teammates at Druga HNL side Inter Zapresic three years ago.

The pair also have previous derby form, having faced off a decade ago when the Australian’s Hajduk Split came up against Kelava’s Dinamo Zagreb.

Both Western and Victory have begun the A-League season strongly, with the pair currently sitting in second and third place on the table.

Thirty-three-year-old Kelava has made a fast start to life in Australia with two cleansheets in his first five appearances for his new club. Now Lustica is out to get one past his former teammate.

“We first played against each other back in 2011 in the Croatian derby, then we were teammates in 2018,” Lustica told FTBL.

“He’s a great guy and it’s good to see him playing in Australia.”

Lustica has played in his fair share of derbies during his career, and is expecting another difficult encounter on Sunday.

“Melbourne Victory have had a great start to the season,” the midfielder admitted.

“They have obviously recruited some quality players and are looking good so far this season. It’s going to be a tough game like all games in the A-League, there are no easy games.

“We have started the season well but we are also aware that we have lots of room for improvement. I look forward to derby games as much as any other games.

“However, the rivalry always adds increased tension and atmosphere between the fans.”

In-form Western have notched four wins from five games this season, and knocked off Brisbane Roar 1-0 in its last match.

But Lustica is not getting carried away and insists his team can improve.

“It was a very good win over Brisbane on the weekend, we created a lot of chances especially in the first half,” he said.

“Every three points in this competitive league is vital. The boys are sticking to the principles and structures that the boss and coaching staff has instilled into us since day one of pre-season.”

