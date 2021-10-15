The kid from Adelaide - who counts Socceroos winger Awer Mabil as a mentor - isn’t far off joining his fellow South Australian in the starting line up at Danish champions Midtjylland.

Named in the first team squad for the first time against Sporting Braga in last month’s Europa League tie, the silky centre-back is already on the Olyroos radar, and is using the example set by Mabil to fuel his own national team ambitions.

Bility, 20, is of Guinean heritage and is in second season of a five-year contract with Denmark’s most successful club.

And he’s dreaming big after cracking coach Bo Henriksen’s first team squad.

“I’m back fully fit (after an injury) and it was a reward to make that Europa League squad,” Bility told FTBL.

“I’m a bit surprised when these things happen, especially when I think back to where I’ve come from (Adelaide NPL side Croydon Kings).

“This is all a stepping stone and I’ve just got to work hard and hopefully more good things will come.

“I’m very confident I’ll continue to progress - Awer is a big inspiration to me.

“We train together every day and talk about everything - he’s like a big brother to me.”

When Bility sees Mabil in the green and gold he daydreams of joining him one day.

“It’s great to see him doing so well, and when he’s off with the Socceroos it acts as motivation to follow that same path,” added Bility.

“It’s a goal, it makes you want to step up also.

“You see that professionalism he has and it teaches you a lot.”

Bility was previously on the radar of the Young Socceroos but injuries intervened.

“When they’ve come for me before I haven’t been fit,” he explained. "I talked previously with Gary (van Egmond, Young Socceroos coach).

“Now that I’m ready, I’m hoping another chance will come (with Australia).”