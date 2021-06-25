Ivan Franjic, Loic Puyo, Walter Scott, Yianni Nicolaou, Milislav Popovic and Kyle Cimenti are the players moving on.

They're added to Mark Milligan, who retired following the culmination of the season.

In their stead, Macarthur have signed Danny De Silva from the Central Coast Mariners, Ulises Davila from Wellington Phoenix and Craig Noone from Melbourne City.

There have also been unconfirmed suggestions that prolific striker Matt Derbyshire will leave the club to return to Cyprus, which would be a huge blow to Ante Milicic's side, amplified by the release of Popovic.

Macarthur FC Chairman Gino Marra expressed his thanks to the departing players for their efforts in helping to build the club in its inaugural season.

“Together, we have built a solid foundation for the club to grow. We wish them every success in their future endeavours,” Marra said.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the six players for all their efforts this season, on and off the pitch.”