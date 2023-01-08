Dwight Yorke held Macarthur captain Ulises Davila up as the A-League Men's best player after he catapulted his side into the top four with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Davila set up Al Hassan Toure for the opener of the game in the 43rd minute before converting his side's second with a well-taken finish on Sunday.

The Mexican midfielder missed a chunk of the season with a hamstring injury but showed signs of his devastating best as the Bulls secured a crucial victory in front of 3213 fans at a sun-kissed Campbelltown Stadium.

"He's the best player in the league by a mile," Yorke said of his skipper, who pounced on a 78th minute rebound to grab his second goal of the campaign.

"He's a wonderful player and a wonderful guy and I'm so blessed to have such a fantastic footballer. He's a unique individual.

"He's the man around here, he plays in my team any day of the week - even when his legs are tired."

Yorke's side will now have the chance to leapfrog the second-placed Central Coast when they host the Mariners on Friday.

The Bulls boss said he hoped striker Bachana Arabuli would be fit and warned Central Coast would be greeted by a side willing to fight for every inch.

"I think the players showed a bit of doggedness (today)," Yorke said.

"If you're going to be among the top teams, defensively, you must be able to be resilient because there's no doubt going forward we have the quality to unlock teams."

Newcastle, meanwhile, will have left Campbelltown feeling this was another missed opportunity.

Head coach Arthur Papas cut a frustrated figure after suffering a fourth loss in five games and he had good reason to be after dominating the first half.

Reno Piscopo went close for the Jets twice before Toure was able to open the scoring by shrugging off a Dane Ingham challenge.

"It's a (lack of) quality at times," Papas said.

"We're slicing through and we're getting into these situations, I don't think you could do much more than walk it into the back of the net.

"We're lacking a lot of belief in that last third."

None more so than that evidenced by Beka Mikeltadze, who missed a penalty straight after Toure's goal.

Last season the Georgian import was one of the league's best finishers with 13 goals but he has only found the target twice in 10 games.

"Beka is probably going through a rough trot and he's got to work through that," said Papas, whose side face Western United next week.

"He's under more scrutiny this year and we tried to give him a bit of support.

"It worked for us on a lot of occasions but we need to score goals and ultimately we couldn't do that."