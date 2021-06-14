Macarthur Bulls have already pulled off one of the coups of the A-League offseason, signing Melbourne City international midfielder Craig Noone on a two-year deal.
The report comes from ABC's Grandstand Football Podcast, after Noone made 23 appearances and scored six goals this season.
The 33-year-old City winger has missed the last three games injured, with uncertainty over whether he'll return for City's semi-final against Macarthur on June 20.
Noone was previously an English Championship stalwart, with lengthy spells for Brighton, Cardiff and Bolton Wanderers before joining the A-League.
Noone has made 42 total A-League appearances for City, scoring 10 goals.
