The report comes from ABC's Grandstand Football Podcast, after Noone made 23 appearances and scored six goals this season.

The 33-year-old City winger has missed the last three games injured, with uncertainty over whether he'll return for City's semi-final against Macarthur on June 20.

Noone was previously an English Championship stalwart, with lengthy spells for Brighton, Cardiff and Bolton Wanderers before joining the A-League.

Noone has made 42 total A-League appearances for City, scoring 10 goals.