According to reports in Cyprus and the UK, Derbyshire will join the Bulls for their debut campaign.

FTBL understands the 34-year-old is likely to be unveiled by the Bulls next week.

For the past four years the forward has been playing in Cyprus for Omonia. Derbyshire has managed 62 goals in 113 appearances for the Cypriot club.

The striker has had a well-travelled career that has included spells with Blackburn Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Wrexham, Birmingham City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Blackpool and Rotherham United.

Derbyshire also spent two years with Greek giants Olympiacos.

From 2007 to 2009 the attacker earned 14 caps for England's Under-21s.

Macarthur has already signed Tommy Oar, Mark Milligan, Denis Generau and Adam Federici for the next A-League season that starts in December.