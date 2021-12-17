Macarthur FC have had a member of their A-League's club test positive for COVID-19. The positive PCR test occurred on Thursday, December 16, with the individual in question now in isolation.

The club have stated that the individual in question was double vaccinated and that they are working with the A-Leagues and NSW Health to contain any potential spread of the virus.

They have also confirmed that the remainder of the club's players and staff have undergone PCR testing and are currently self-isolating until they received the outcome of those tests. However, no member of the club has presented with symptoms at this time.

Macarthur are still scheduled to meet Newcastle Jets on Sunday in their Round 5 A-League men's match. Jets have themselves had a COVID-19 outbreak within their camp confirmed by the club on Wednesday.

The AAP reports that Angus Thurgate and his housemate reserve goalkeeper Noah James were the affected players for Jets. The remainder of Newcastle's PCR tests came back negative, without any symptomatic personnel, allowing at the time for the match to continue.

There is no confirmation yet from either side or the A-Leagues as to whether this latest outbreak will affect that game from proceeding and none is expected until Macarthur's other PCR test results are confirmed.

Should the match go ahead as planned, the clash is expected to be a lively one. Macarthur are the only remaining undefeated team in the A-League Men while Newcastle Jets had a decisive 4-0 home win last week against Wellington Phoenix.

Elsewhere in the A-League Men's, Perth Glory had their December fixtures postponed after a positive COVID-19 result within their camp while Sydney FC's Rhyan Grant has missed the last two matches after testing positive last week.

FTBL will keep you updated should more news on the Macarthur COVID-19 situation arise.

