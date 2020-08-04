Macarthur FC have signed English striker Matt Derbyshire on a two-year deal as their inaugural A-League season looms.

Derbyshire, 34, is the Bulls' fifth signing after Tommy Oar, Denis Genreau, Adam Federici and former Socceroos captain Mark Milligan.

A former England U-21 international, Derbyshire joins from Cypriot First Division club Omonia Nicosia - where he scored 62 goals in 113 appearances.

"Matt is a perfect fit to spearhead our attack," Bulls coach Ante Milicic said.

"Matt is a very strong player who competes on every challenge, (is) technically sound and a good mover on his feet.

"He is a quality finisher and I am looking forward to seeing him in the A-League."

Derbyshire has played in the Premier League - with Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City - and the English Championship, while he also had a stint at Greek giants Olympiacos.

"After speaking with Ante about his vision for Macarthur FC, the choice was a simple one and I thank him for the opportunity to play for the club," Derbyshire said.

"I have never played in Australia before and am not only looking forward to the challenge of a top-quality league but also playing my part in building a new club that the region will be proud of."