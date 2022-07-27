A free agent after being released by Western Sydney Wanderers, the former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland utility has been offered a lifeline by the Bulls.

Jack Rodwell Macarthur Move

Jack Rodwell is in advanced talks to sign with Macarthur Bulls.

The Englishman was released by Western Sydney Wanderers.

He came to the A-League ahead of last season, joining after leaving Sheffield United.

A source close to FTBL has stated that talks are believed to be at an advanced stage, although Macarthur declined to comment.

Rodwell - who made 14 league appearances for Wanderers in his single season - is primed to link up with recruits like Daniel Arzani, Matt Millar, Kearyn Baccus and Anthony Carter at Campbelltown.

Yorke has been a long time admirer of Rodwell - despite a tempestuous career in England which saw the nation’s ‘next big thing’ fail to deliver on his promise.

After leaving Manchester City for the north-east, he floundered with Black Cats before his UK career finally fizzled out at Sheffield United.

The 31-year-old showed glimpses of his talent last season in an under-achieving and lop-sided Wanderers line-up, and Yorke believes he can add dynamism to his Bulls midfield.

In a show of faith, the ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa star selected Rodwell for his A-League All Stars squad which lost 3-2 to Barcelona back in May at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.

