Rookie Macarthur FC coach Dwight Yorke is set to add Englishman Jack Rodwell to a spate of recent arrivals, as he re-constructs the club’s squad for the new A-League season.
A free agent after being released by Western Sydney Wanderers, the former Everton, Manchester City and Sunderland utility has been offered a lifeline by the Bulls.
A source close to FTBL has stated that talks are believed to be at an advanced stage, although Macarthur declined to comment.
Rodwell - who made 14 league appearances for Wanderers in his single season - is primed to link up with recruits like Daniel Arzani, Matt Millar, Kearyn Baccus and Anthony Carter at Campbelltown.
Yorke has been a long time admirer of Rodwell - despite a tempestuous career in England which saw the nation’s ‘next big thing’ fail to deliver on his promise.
After leaving Manchester City for the north-east, he floundered with Black Cats before his UK career finally fizzled out at Sheffield United.
The 31-year-old showed glimpses of his talent last season in an under-achieving and lop-sided Wanderers line-up, and Yorke believes he can add dynamism to his Bulls midfield.
In a show of faith, the ex-Manchester United and Aston Villa star selected Rodwell for his A-League All Stars squad which lost 3-2 to Barcelona back in May at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.
