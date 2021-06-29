Macarthur lose both of its high-profile Basque imports, after luring them to the A-League after lengthy careers with Athletic Bilbao.

Susaeta, 33, and Benat, 34, made over 600 collective appearances in La Liga for Bilbao, a club famous worldwide for its cantera approach to only playing Basque footballers.

Benat also played for Real Betis, while Susaeta had a short spell at J-League side Gamba Osaka and Melbourne City before joining the Bulls.

Together the pair made a handful of appearances for Spain and the Basque, non-FIFA recognised, national team.

Benat's 72nd minute free kick against Western Sydney Wanderers will also go down in history as the club's first competitive goal.

Bulls Head Coach Ante Milicic paid tribute to the pair.

“We have been extremely fortunate to have had players of Beñat & Markel’s calibre join our football club, and to have them part of our inaugural playing squad was very special," he said.

“Whether on the training park or during matches, the knowledge and experience they have shown and provided the younger players in our squad has been invaluable.

“We wish them and their families safe travels as they head back to Spain.”