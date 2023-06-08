French sources confirm the 33-year-old former Les Bleus U-21 international has been released from his current by Ligue 1 contract by Montpellier, with a year still to run, to link up with Mile Sterjovski’s side.

If a deal is inked, Valere - who can play anywhere in the attacking third - looms as important capture for the Bulls in what shapes as an exciting partnership with Ulises Dávila.

Valere, who won a Ligue 1 title with Monaco in 2017, is known more for his intelligent interplay than prolific finishing, though he has proven no slouch in front of goal during a career which began at Monaco and has taken him to Nice, Marseille and finally Montpellier, for whom he made 31 appearances last season ostensibly off the bench.

Though he only struck twice last season as Montpellier finished in mid table, Valere has built a reputation in Ligue 1 as a player with perceptive qualities and Bulls chiefs are confident he’s capable of lighting up the A-League in an attack-minded team.

Valere has 319 Ligue 1 appearances in his locker during the course of a 12-year club career, with 61 goals and 25 assists.

His most productive season saw him net 14 times for Nice in 2015-2016, whilst Valere bagged 10 goals during Monaco’s title-winning campaign.