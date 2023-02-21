Two goals in three appearances for resurgent 2. Bundesliga outfit FC St Pauli has highlighted the quality of the ex-Melbourne City midfielder, with Socceroos assistant Rene Meulensteen confirming that Metcalfe is making all the right moves as he seeks a recall for two Socceroos friendlies on home soil in March.

Only lack of match minutes in the lead up to Qatar 2022 denied Metcalfe a seat on the plane.

However, playing alongside compatriot Jackson Irvine in Germany, he’s quickly moved on from any lingering disappointment to help spark a four-match winning streak for his Hamburg-based club, netting a stunner in the 2-0 victory over Hannover and another in the 1-0 success against Kaiserslautern.

Meulensteen admitted that Metcalfe, 23, was “really unlucky” not to make the final 23-man squad for the Middle East, eclipsed in the final reckoning by the likes fellow Olyroos graduates Keanu Baccus and Cameron Devlin.

“Connor was so unlucky to miss out … it was a really difficult juggling act and unfortunately somebody has to end up disappointed,” Meulensteen told FTBL.

“There are various parameters you base the decision on and Connor was unfortunate at the time that he hadn’t played a lot for his club.

“But he’s doing everything possible to be capped again, he’s making waves and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Moving forward he has the ability to build a good international career.

“He’s picking up priceless experience now each week at club level in Germany, and that’s invaluable for him.

"He’s doing well, scoring goals and putting in effective performances which is great for him and for us. He's making all the right moves."

“He’s been player of the week for his club and it’s pleasing to see him stepping up in his first season in Europe.”

Whilst Metcalfe, with 19 league appearances for St Pauli, takes massive strides, the rise of fellow midfielder Riley McGree at Championship promotion chasers Middlesbrough also has Meulensteen purring.

McGree, too, has scored twice in three games with Michael Carrick’s third-placed side in the midst of a five-match winning streak.

“Riley is flying high and is really flourishing under Michael Carrick,” added the former Manchester United assistant coach.He’s playing on the left with the freedom to drift inside - and he has an assist and a goal in him.

“He’s brimming with confidence and I’ve no doubt that if Middlesbrough go up he’ll be able to adapt and do well in the Premier League.

“I think he’s taken the momentum from the World Cup, where he was really good for us, into his club football.

“You’ve already now got Harry Souttar settling in very well with Leicester City at the top level (after his move from

Stoke) and I feel Riley is just as capable of making that jump.

“There’s a feel-good factor around a lot of the players who were there representing Australia at the World Cup, and it will sit with them for a long time.

“They’re justifiably being recognised for what they achieved with us reaching the last 16.”