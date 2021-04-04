Benjamin Mendy was an unlikely goalscorer as Manchester City took another step towards the Premier League title with their authoritative 2-0 victory at Leicester City.

Pep Guardiola's side were dominant for long periods on Saturday, Kevin De Bruyne hitting the crossbar, but they had to wait until the 58th minute for left-back Mendy to find the breakthrough.

Both teams had seen goals ruled out for offside by that point, with Jamie Vardy frustrated in first-half stoppage time.

Yet there was never going to be a sniff of a repeat of Leicester's 5-2 early season triumph at the Etihad Stadium as a majestic De Bruyne through ball allowed substitute Raheem Sterling to tee up Gabriel Jesus for the game-sealing goal.

"A tough opponent, a huge victory," said Guardiola.

It puts the leaders 17 points clear of Manchester United, albeit that they've played two games more than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho drilled a 25-yard drive into the bottom corner but his fifth-minute effort was ruled out because Sergio Aguero jumped over the shot in an offside position.

De Bruyne went closer for the visitors, rattling the bar with a 23rd-minute free-kick, before Kasper Schmeichel saved with his boot to thwart former teammate Riyad Mahrez and Jesus thrashed over before halftime.

Earlier, there had been one of the Premier League's biggest shocks of the season as Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson each scored doubles for West Brom in a stunning 5-2 win at Chelsea.

Thiago Silva was sent off in the first half for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel's record unbeaten 14-match start as manager came to an end.

Chelsea hadn't conceded a goal in seven matches and it looked plain sailing when Christian Pulisic put them in front, but Silva was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence only 29 minutes into his return from injury.

The clinical Pereira then struck twice in first-half stoppage time and things went from bad to worse for Chelsea after the break, with Robinson and Mbaye Diagne giving Albion a three-goal advantage.

Mason Mount pulled one back, but Robinson applied the finishing touches in injury time as the brilliant Baggies secured a first away league victory over the London club since 1978 to raise hopes they can pull off an unlikely great escape.

Elsewhere, Leeds United beat bottom club Sheffield United 2-1 at Elland Road to move into the league's top half.

Jack Harrison gave Leeds a deserved lead in the 12th minute when he knocked in Raphinha's cross at the far post.

Sheffield United then hauled themselves level just ahead of halftime through Ben Osborn, with his blocked shot ruled to have crossed the line.

But Leeds were ahead again in the 49th minute when Harrison's low cross was diverted into the net by defender Phil Jagielka for an own goal.