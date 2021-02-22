In what has become a stroll to the Premier League title, Manchester City extended their record winning streak to 18 games in all competitions.

Raheem Sterling took only 80 seconds to meet Riyad Mahrez's cross at Arsenal to clinch a 1-0 victory.

His past two goals - in a season tally that's reached 13 - have come from his head after helping City to a victory at Liverpool two weeks ago.

And they are helping City dethrone the Reds as champions and regain the trophy they won in 2018 and 2019.

When City beat Arsenal in the reverse fixture in October - provided by Sterling's foot - Pep Guardiola's side were ninth.

Now, with 13 games to go, City have a 10-point lead over Manchester United and Leicester, who both won on Sunday.

Although the scoreline at the Emirates Stadium was slender, City did enough to account for their mid-table hosts.

"It was harder than we expected it to be," Guardiola said.

"We adjusted our pressing in the second half. We didn't create chances, but (we did) enough to win the game."

Just as City have been doing since December 19 - beating every opponent, to keep them in the hunt for four trophies.

Manchester United defeated lowly Newcastle 3-1 at Old Trafford to keep their noses ahead of Leicester, who won 2-1 at Aston Villa.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead on the half hour before Allan Saint-Maximin equalised for the Magpies.

But United edged ahead again on the hour when Bruno Fernandes touched on a pass from Nemanja Matic and Daniel James fired home.

Fernandes added the third from the penalty spot after Rashford was adjudged to have been tripped in the area with 15 minutes remaining.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes scored the first-half goals as Leicester kept up their Champions League hopes, while Bertrand Traore pulled one back for eighth-place Villa early in the second half.

"We're playing some great football, but at times you have to dig in and have spirit, and we are able to do that," Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said.

West Ham moved into the top four with a 2-1 defeat of London rivals Tottenham.

Michail Antonio put the Hammers ahead after five minutes and Jesse Lingard added a second two minutes into the second half.

Lucas Moura pulled one back but, though substitute Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min hit the woodwork, West Ham held on as Spurs remain ninth after a fifth loss in their past six league games.

"I wouldn't say crisis," Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said.

"I would say a bad, a really bad, run of results. That is obvious.

"We're losing too many matches."