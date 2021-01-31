Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goal since early November to lead Manchester City to a 1-0 win over last-place Sheffield United, keeping Pep Guardiola's team top of the table.

After Manchester United could only draw 0-0 at Arsenal in the day's late game, it left City three points clear of their neighbours with a game in hand.

Earlier, Newcastle ended their five-match losing streak as two second-half goals by Callum Wilson earned them a 2-0 win at Everton.

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce was left frustrated after their relegation battle ended with Fulham snatching a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

At Selhurst Park, Eberechi Eze's powerful second-half strike helped Crystal Palace end a four-game winless run with a 1-0 win over Wolves

At the Etihad Stadium, it was an eighth straight win in the league - and 12th in a row in all competitions - for Man City, who are now showing the consistency that their title rivals cannot seem to match.

A rare failing of City's this season has been the lack of goals from their strikers, with Jesus and Sergio Aguero only managing two between them in the league ahead of Sheffield United's visit.

Jesus had scored both of them but his last had come in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool on November 8.

So it would have been easy for him to snatch at the chance offered to up by Ferran Torres in the ninth minute after the Spain winger battled through two challenges near the byline.

Instead, the Brazilian controlled the ball in a difficult position, got it out of his feet, and slammed home his finish from close range.

Manchester United later failed to respond, falling further off their neighbours' pace at the Emirates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made five changes from the shock defeat to Sheffield United in midweek but had to settle for a stalemate against a Gunners outfit missing arguably their three best players.

Captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney all missed out but Mikel Arteta's side still came closest to taking the three points through an Alexandre Lacazette free-kick which hit the crossbar.

United created more chances but could not find a way through against an Arsenal side who stretched their unbeaten league run to seven games.

At Goodison Park, the pressure on Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was eased after Wilson headed in a right-wing corner in the 73rd minute and then slotted home a finish on the counterattack in stoppage time.

His double handed Newcastle their first victory in the league since December 12 after two points in the intervening nine games had plunged them towards the relegation zone.

At The Hawthorns, it was Ivan Cavaleiro's late header that earned Fulham their crucial point in an entertaining tussle with Palace.

Goals from Palace's Kyle Bartley and Matheus Pereira had cancelled out Bobby Decordova-Reid's opener.