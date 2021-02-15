Manchester United have lost more ground in the Premier League title race with a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion while a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hat-trick led Arsenal to a 4-2 victory over Leeds United.

In further action, Fulham boosted their survival hopes with a 2-0 win at Everton while Southampton suffered a sixth straight league defeat as Wolverhampton Wanderers came from behind to win 2-1 at St Mary's.

Mbaye Diagne gave West Brom the lead on two minutes against United but Bruno Fernandes volleyed home the equaliser just before halftime at The Hawthorns.

Harry Maguire thought he had won a penalty for United but it was overturned after video review and the England defender hit the post in the dying moments but West Brom hung on for a point.

United United are second, above Leicester on goal difference but seven points behind Manchester City - and having played a game more than the leaders.

West Brom remain second-bottom, 12 points from safety.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said any talk of his side being in the title race was misplaced.

"I said we shouldn't be talked about," he said. "A compliment for the boys we got into position we are now.

"We won't let them run away with it - we're playing them soon. We're not giving it away early - no we're not."

Aubameyang netted his first Premier League hat-trick as Arsenal accounted for Leeds to go 10th.

Captain Aubemayang grabbed two goals in the first half and, after Hector Bellerin added a third on halftime, the Gabon striker completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0 two minutes into the second half.

Though Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa scored in the second half for Leeds, it was too little too late and they are now one place behind the Gunners.

"The hat-trick means a lot to me," said Aubameyang, whose mother has been ill.

"I'm a guy who always works hard. It's been a tough time for me."

Fulham are third-bottom but are now within seven points of safety after their first ever win at Goodison Park.

Josh Maja scored both goals on his first league start, in the 48th and 69th minutes as Fulham picked up a vital three points to leave Everton seventh.

Danny Ings put Southampton ahead with a brilliant volley on 25 minutes at St Mary's but Ruben Neves levelled from the penalty spot after a controversial handball decision soon after halftime.

Pedro Neto then fired in a superb winner on 66 minutes for Wolves, who are now 12th - one point and one place above Southampton.