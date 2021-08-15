Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea have delivered early signals of intent as they kicked off their seasons with emphatic victories.

United thrashed Leeds 5-1 in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, courtesy of a hat-trick from their Portuguese talisman Bruno Fernandes, before European champions Chelsea crushed Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere on the opening Saturday in England's top-flight, Everton rallied from a goal down to beat Southampton 3-1 as manager Rafa Benitez enjoyed a winning start to his reign at Goodison Park and Jamie Vardy hit the target in Leicester's 1-0 win over Wolves.

Emmanuel Dennis and Cucho Hernandez scored on their debuts as Watford made a winning return to the top-flight by beating Aston Villa 3-2 and Brighton's Neal Maupay and Alexis MacAllister scored superb second-half goals to seal a 2-1 victory at wasteful Burnley.

As the crowds flocked back to English football's top-flight, Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left hailing the perfect day as Fernandes scored his treble after new signing Raphael Varane had been paraded in front of Old Trafford's first capacity crowd in 17 months.

Paul Pogba also starred for United with four assists - one more than he managed in the whole of last season in the league - as United ran riot with other goals from Mason Greenwood and Fred.

Chelsea, fresh from their UEFA Super Cup win in midweek, were dominant against Palace, defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah - with his first goal for Chelsea, on his Premier League debut - scoring either side of a close-range strike by US forward Christian Pulisic.

Palace look set for a tough year under Vieira, the former Arsenal and France star who replaced Roy Hodgson in charge for his first senior managerial role in English soccer.