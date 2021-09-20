Chelsea have dismantled London rivals Tottenham 3-0 and Manchester United earned a dramatic 2-1 win at West Ham as the two Premier League heavyweights joined a third, Liverpool, at the top of the table.

European champions Chelsea's dominant second-half performance at Spurs on Sunday, with goals by Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger, saw the unbeaten Blues move on to 13 points.

Earlier just a few miles away at the London Stadium, Jesse Lingard had scored a stunning late goal before David de Gea saved a stoppage-time penalty to enable Man Utd to snatch the spoils and also move on to 13.

It was an emotional afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, as the two sides for whom Jimmy Greaves scored most of his goals paid tribute to their late, great striking star who has died at the age of 81.

After the hosts had shaded the first half, Chelsea took complete control after the break to send out an ominous warning in the title race.

Thiago's header put Chelsea ahead in the 49th minute, sub Kante's deflected shot beat Hugo Lloris shortly after and Rudiger's late strike was enough to give Chelsea an identical record to Liverpool, with both sides on 13 points from five games, both having scored 12 goals and conceded just one.

Earlier, in two cruel hammer blows for the Hammers, Man Utd's sub Lingard had hit a thumping shot into the top corner in the 89th minute against his former club only for the home side to spurn a penalty opportunity moments later after a handball by defender Luke Shaw.

Mark Noble stepped up to take the penalty immediately after coming off the bench but de Gea guessed correctly and dived to turn his poor spot-kick away.

West Ham had gone ahead on the half-hour mark with a deflected strike from Said Benrahma but the visitors responded five minutes later, Cristiano Ronaldo heading a Bruno Fernandes cross at Lukasz Fabianksi and following up to tap the ball into the net.

It was Ronaldo's fourth goal in three games after netting twice on his second debut for the club against Newcastle United and once in the 2-1 Champions League defeat at Young Boys on Tuesday.

In Sunday's other Premier League match, Brighton maintained their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Leicester at the Amex Stadium to move to fourth in the table, a point behind the top three.

The Seagulls found themselves on the right side of VAR throughout the game as Leicester had two equalisers ruled out in the final stages, with Harvey Barnes judged to be offside and obstructing the goalkeeper on both occasions.

Neal Maupay had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 35th minute, sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way, and Danny Welbeck doubled Brighton's lead just after the break with a well-timed header.

Leicester then dominated, with Jamie Vardy pulling one back just after the hour mark with his 150th goal for the club on his 250th Premier League appearance, but the Foxes couldn't find an equaliser.