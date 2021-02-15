Manchester United lost ground in the Premier League title race as they dropped points in a costly 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

On a Sunday when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Arsenal beat Leeds 4-2, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left ruing another of his side's slow starts at the Hawthorns.

Bruno Fernandes did volley in a beauty to equalise just before halftime after Mbaye Diagne's early goal for second-bottom West Brom - but the home side still clung on for a draw.

The point moves United up to second, above Leicester on goal difference, but means they are still seven points behind Manchester City, who beat Tottenham on Saturday and who still have a game in hand over their cross-city rivals.

West Brom, though, remain second-bottom, 12 points from safety.

Harry Maguire thought he had won a penalty for United but it was rightly overturned after video review and West Brom hung on to give their slim survival hopes a boost.

"We should play better but we gave ourselves a tough start," Solskjaer said.

"You have 90 minutes to make amends but we didn't build that momentum until late in the first half."

At the Emirates, Aubameyang grabbed two goals in the first half and, after Hector Bellerin added a third on the stroke of halftime, completed his treble to make it 4-0 two minutes after the break.

Though Pascal Struijk and Helder Costa scored in the second half for Leeds, it was too little, too late and Marcelo Bielsa's side are now one place behind the Gunners.

Earlier, Wolves had avenged their midweek FA Cup loss to Southampton by coming from a goal down to beat the Saints 2-1 at St Mary's.

Danny Ings put Southampton ahead with a brilliant volley on 25 minutes but Ruben Neves levelled from the penalty spot after a controversial handball soon after halftime.

Pedro Neto then fired in a superb winner on 66 minutes.