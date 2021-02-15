Manchester United lost ground in the Premier League title race as they dropped points in a costly 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Bromwich Albion.

Bruno Fernandes scored a beauty to equalise just before halftime after Mbaye Diagne's early goal for second-bottom West Brom but the home side still held on for a draw.

The point moves United up to second, above Leicester on goal difference, but means they are still seven points behind Manchester City, who beat Tottenham on Saturday and who still have a game in hand over their cross-city rivals.

West Brom, though, remain second-bottom, 12 points from safety.

Harry Maguire thought he had won a penalty for United but it was rightly overturned after video review and West Brom hung on for a point to give their slim survival hopes a boost.

Earlier, Wolves had avenged their midweek FA Cup loss to Southampton by coming from a goal down to beat the Saints 2-1 at St Mary's in the Premier League.

The visitors' Ruben Neves converted a contested penalty that transformed Sunday's south coast clash, after Ryan Bertrand had been punished for a debatable handball.

Nelson Semedo's rasping effort struck Bertrand's hand as his back was turned attempting a block at point-blank range, but still the penalty was awarded.

Neves' fourth league goal of the season cancelled out Danny Ings' stunning first-half volley, floored the furious Saints and set Wolves en route to a first win in three matches.

Pedro Neto pirouetted around Jannik Vestergaard before slotting home the winner, to condemn Saints to a sixth straight Premier League loss.

The Midlanders' win saw Wolves jump over Southampton into 12th place in the league table.