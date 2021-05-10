Manchester City's champagne remains on ice after their neighbours Manchester United fought back to beat Aston Villa 3-1 and delay their rivals' Premier League title celebrations.

A late defeat for City to Chelsea on Saturday has seemingly only prolonged the inevitable but United had to work hard to preserve their unbeaten away status in the league at Villa Park on Sunday.

Bertrand Traore's fine strike, albeit that United's defending left plenty to desire, had Villa dreaming of a first home win over the Red Devils since an League Cup tie in 1999.

But Bruno Fernandes' penalty and a Mason Greenwood goal in the space of four minutes after the break put United ahead, before Edinson Cavani's late header sealed the victory.

Villa's Ollie Watkins was shown a a second yellow card, and a subsequent red, for a needless dive in the 89th minute as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United, who reached the Europa League final in midweek, maintained the slimmest of title hopes.

They are now 10 points behind Manchester City with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, West Ham's chances of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time have been damaged by a 1-0 home loss to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the first-half winner.

The England striker moved onto 16 league goals for the season by running onto Ben Godfrey's slide-rule pass and slipping a low finish past West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 24th.

Everton celebrated an 11th away win of the campaign and closed to within three points of fifth-place West Ham, who failed to take advantage of top-four rival Leicester's surprising 4-2 loss to lowly Newcastle on Friday.

Leicester, who dropped to fourth, are five points ahead of West Ham with three games remaining. Liverpool are a point and a place further back, with a game in hand.

In Sunday's early match, Morgan Gibbs-White proved Wolverhampton Wanderers' hero, completing their late rally with a 90th-minute goal in the 2-1 win over Brighton, who had a player sent off in the second half and after the final whistle at Molineux.

England Under-21 international Gibbs-White curled a shot into the top corner for his first goal of the season as Brighton were made to pay for the 53rd-minute sending-off of Lewis Dunk.

Dunk had put Brighton ahead in the 13th minute with a towering header from Pascal Gross' corner but the centre half's red card - for pulling back Fabio Silva as the striker ran through on goal - proved the turning point in the match.

Substitute Adama Traore tormented Brighton's defence, netting a 76th minute equaliser before Gibbs-White clinched the win.

Frustrations boiled over after the final whistle as Brighton striker Neal Maupay got himself sent off for apparently arguing with the referee.