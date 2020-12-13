Manchester United and Manchester City cancelled each other out as they produced a disappointing goalless draw in their Premier League derby.

United saw a penalty correctly overturned by VAR but otherwise it was a case of missed opportunities as neither side could find the breakthrough as they blew a chance of signalling genuine title intent.

United remain seventh while City are one point behind in eighth, above Aston Villa, who won 1-0 at 12th-placed Wolves to claim Midlands derby honours.

Newcastle are 11th after a 2-1 win over second-bottom West Brom, which featured the fastest goal in the Premier League this season - a 20-second opener from Newcastle's Miguel Almiron.

Chelsea can go top later on Saturday if they win at Everton with leaders Tottenham Hotspur not in action until Sunday when they visit Crystal Palace.

Douglas Luiz was sent off five minutes from time for a second booking but substitute Anwar El Ghazi snatched the winner after John McGinn was brought down as Villa climbed to ninth.

Joao Moutinho was then sent off as Wolves also ended the match with 10 men, leaving them 12th.

"To go down to 10 men and keep playing as we did and win the penalty was excellent. To come here and get a clean sheet and a win is excellent," said Villa manager Dean Smith.

Fabio Silva, given his first start since his big-money summer mover from Porto, hit the post in the second half for Wolves.

And Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved well from Leander Dendoncker before the visitors won a penalty when McGinn was fouled by Nelson Semedo.

At St James' Park, after Almiron had netted in just 20 seconds, Darnell Furlong equalised for West Brom five minutes into the second half but Dwight Gayle won it for Steve Bruce's side with a fine header eight minutes before time.

"We hope this can be a platform," Bruce said.