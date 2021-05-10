The wait goes on for Manchester City. Time is up for West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United underlined their determination to make City, their fierce local rivals, fight to clinch the Premier League trophy by prolonging the title race for at least a couple more days.

United beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday to move within 10 points of the leaders and leave City still needing three points to reclaim the biggest prize in English football.

It is the 10th time United have come from behind to win in the league this season.

City blew a chance to seal the title itself by losing 2-1 to Chelsea on Saturday.

As for West Brom, there are no more chances.

A 3-1 loss at Arsenal sealed the Baggies' fate as the second team to get relegated, after Sheffield United, and ended manager Sam Allardyce's proud record of never having been demoted from England's top division in his 30-year managerial career.

City's next game is away to Newcastle United on Friday but Pep Guardiola's players might be celebrating a third league championship in four years by then anyway.

United play twice before that, against Leicester City on Tuesday and Liverpool on Thursday - with both those sides battling for Champions League qualification.

Second-half goals by Bruno Fernandes - from the penalty spot - Mason Greenwood and substitute Edinson Cavani completed United's latest comeback at Villa Park and ensured a top-four finish for the second-straight season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That hasn't happened since long-time manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

"There's competition for places (in the top four) so I'm very happy that we've done that twice now," Solskjaer said.

Ollie Watkins was sent off in the final minutes for Aston Villa for collecting a second yellow card after being adjudged to have dived in an attempt to win a penalty.

A 19th defeat of the campaign left next-to-last West Brom 10 points from safety with just three games remaining.

Fulham will join West Brom and Sheffield United in going down if they lose at home to Burnley on Monday.

Goals by Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe and Willian condemned West Brom to an immediate return to the second-tier Championship.

West Ham United are fifth and in the Europa League qualifying spot after losing 1-0 at home to Everton.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the winner in the 24th minute to leave Carlo Ancelotti's Toffees' three points behind the Hammers with a game in hand.

Brighton & Hove Albion are still not assured of another season in the top flight after squandering the lead to lose 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.