Having enjoyed success in the Liberty A-League, Women’s Super League and Serie A, the Juventus Women head coach will be on the ground in Australia to track the fortunes of Tony Gustavsson’s team, with a laser focus on striker Caitlin Foord and defender Steph Catley, the Matildas stars he formerly managed at Arsenal.

Fervent anticipation of a potential Matidas march to the final on home turf is gripping the nation, and whilst Montemurro shares the enthusiasm, he sounds a note of caution.

Speaking on the eve of their final warmup clash against France at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, Montemurro told FTBL: “This a group that’s well balanced with experience and up and coming players and people are right to believe they can go deep into the tournament.

“A lot for me will hinge on how they manage the expectation and the pressure which comes from being one of the favourites.

“The biggest thing will be how they deal with a group stage win. Let’s say they open up by beating Ireland in their first game, then the weight of expectation will be heightened and it’s a case of how they keep a lid on that going into the second game (against Nigeria).

“We love our national teams in Australia and the Matildas are right up there with most popular among the public, and rightly so.

“We Australians always want to win and be the best. And having a World Cup at home, with all the hype that comes with, brings with it a huge amount of pressure, which the players will need to deal with.

“If they can manage the key moments in games I see them going far.”

Montemurro suspects a previously unsung hero might step forth during the course of the tournament for the Matildas - possibly one of the young brigade of Mary Fowler and Kyra Cooney-Cross or Cortnee Vine - to steal the limelight from incumbent glitterati Sam Kerr, Ellie Carpenter, Catley and Foord.

“Of course we expect the big players to shine, and I’m sure they will,” he added. “But, for me, come these big tournaments there’s sometimes that unknown quantity, the one you don’t expect, that rises to the challenge and is a real standout.

“Even in Australia’s group you have Nigeria, who boast players at clubs in Europe and who knows what to expect if everything clicks?

“We also have some really promising players coming through - Cooney-Cross is one I’m looking out for in particular because I think she can be something special. She just needs to find that bit of consistency.

“Cortnee Vine is another who’s really impressed me over the last couple of years - and she can also be something out of the ordinary.

“From my experience in major tournaments it will be the ones who aren’t necessarily getting as many minutes as they’d like who will be just as important as the starters.”

Though the Matildas are coming off eight wins from their last nine going into their Group B duels with Ireland, Nigeria and Canada, Montemurro contends that current form counts for little.

“You can prepare your team perfectly and everything is fantastic but then you get to a tournament and things don’t go well,” he warned.

“You have to put preparation games in context - it only all comes together within that four weeks of a major tournament.

"There’s been a lot of experimentation and trial and error during the last few years with the Matildas set up, with the intention of it all coming together next week.

“People put the spotlight on Sam Kerr but this is much more than a one women team. There are four or five players there who will take the opportunities if, for whatever reason, is not at the top of her game.”