Manchester United have roared back from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1 and extend the Premier League title race before West Brom's relegation was confirmed with defeat by the same scoreline at Arsenal.

After leaders Manchester City lost at home to Chelsea on Saturday, United needed to avoid defeat at Villa Park on Sunday to keep their rivals waiting to celebrate what still appears an inevitable title.

They fell behind to Bertrand Traore's stunner in the first half, but Solskjaer's side did what they often do - come from behind to win as they secured their competition record 10th such victory of the season.

They were gifted an equaliser from the penalty spot after a clumsy foul from ex-City man Douglas Luiz on Paul Pogba, with Bruno Fernandes converting.

Mason Greenwood quickly struck a second, becoming United's top-scoring teenager in the Premier League era with his 16th goal, then veteran Edinson Cavani came off the bench to make sure of the points.

Villa's woes were completed when Ollie Watkins was sent off late on, shown a second yellow card when he was deemed to have dived.

As United headed back up the M6, they learned their place in the Champions League for next season was secured as Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half goal was enough for Everton to win 1-0 at top-four hopefuls West Ham.

It was Everton's 11th away win of the season, and one that moves them within a point of seventh-placed Tottenham, having played a game less, in their own pursuit of European football.

Arsenal are a further three points back in ninth after a 3-1 win over West Brom which confirmed Sam Allardyce's first-ever top-flight relegation as a manager.

Emile Smith Rowe turned in Bukayo Saka's cross to put Arsenal ahead with his first Premier League goal just before the half hour, but the highlight of the night came six minutes later with a superb solo effort from Nicolas Pepe.

Matheus Pereira offered the Baggies hope with a low drive beyond Bernd Leno in the 67th minute but Willian's late free-kick - his first Arsenal goal - confirmed their fate.

Brighton failed to ensure their own safety as Wolves came from behind to win 2-1 over the Seagulls, who ended a disappointing afternoon with two men sent off.

Lewis Dunk gave the visitors a 13th-minute lead, but turned villain after the break as he pulled back Fabio Silva to earn a straight red card.

Brighton had been in complete control until that point, but Wolves capitalised as Adama Traore levelled with 14 minutes to go before Morgan Gibbs-White scored a last-minute winner.

Things got worse for Brighton as Neal Maupay was sent off after the final whistle when he confronted referee Jon Moss.