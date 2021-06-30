AGF have become a phenomenal stepping stone for Aussies seeking European careers and South Sudanese-born Mariners striker Reec is seeking to become the latest.

After one appearance for the Mariners in the A-League, one appearance in the NSW NPL for Marconi Stallions and 13 games for the Mariners' Academy, Reec is now training with AGF in search for a European contract.

AGF already have Olyroos midfielder Zach Duncan, who was playing regularly for the club before a serious injury last season, and Socceroos fullback Alex Gersbach on their books.

Mustafa Amini was a long-time player for the club who recently left for Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, and Daniel Arzani spent much of last season on loan with the club, with mixed results.

Packed with Aussie talent, AGF have been very strong Superliga performers in recent seasons, finishing third in 2019/20 and fourth in 2020/21.

FC Midtjylland is the other major stomping ground for Australians in Denmark, home to Hosine Bility, Antonis Martis and Awer Mabil.