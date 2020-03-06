The Mariners suffered their 14th loss of the season against United. They remain rooted to the bottom of the A-League table with just four wins from 19 matches.

"It’s been tough after that result," Simon admitted.

"As a whole we were off. With the 6-2 results sometimes you have games where two or three players are off, but as a collective we were off our game.

"We’re working hard to rectify that and the boys are feeling good coming into Sunday. It’s a huge game for us at home."

Gianni Stensness scored his first A-League goal in the four-goal defeat to Western United.

"The goal he scored on the weekend was a cracker but the result probably overshadowed that," Simon said.

"But I’m sure in the future he’ll be able to lool back and remember his first goal as an A-League player."

Central Coast host the in-form Wellington Phoenix at home this weekend.

The Phoenix are sitting in fourth spot on the ladder and eyeing a finals birth and Simon is expecting a difficult encounter.

"They’re doing really well, they’re up the top of the table and playing good football," the centre forward said.

"They’re well-organised, well-structured and our staff will come up with a game-plan that will get us the three points and it’s up to the payers to execute it."