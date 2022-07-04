Despite facing stiff competition from European and Asian clubs, Central Coast Mariners were able to lure Paul Ayongo from Portugal to the A-League club.

Paul Ayongo Signing

Central Coast Mariners have signed striker Paul Ayongo.

The Ghanian joins from Portuguese Segunda Liga side Academico Viseu.

Ayongo was a long term target of Mariners head coach Nick Montgomery.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

The A-League latest international import has been announced by Central Coast with their signing of striker Paul Ayongo. The 25-year old joins Mariners from Portuguese Segunda Liga side Academico Viseu.

While Ayongo is originally from Ghana, he has played the totality of his professional career in Portugal having migrated to the country aged 16. He made his senior debut with Portuguese third division side Amarentre FC in 2015.

After three seasons he moved to Portuguese second division side Paços Ferreira, were he was briefly loaned to opponents Mafra, before joining Academico Viseu. In total he has played 126 senior matches in Portugal, scoring 53 goals in the process.

𝐏𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐀𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨 | 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 🌊



We are delighted to announce the signing of Paul Ayongo on a two-year deal from AcadÃ©mico de Viseu 🇵🇹



𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥𝙨 𝙤𝙣 𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙬: https://t.co/jdkSSjAkQU



Win Family Membership: https://t.co/9Q5AKPRkMP — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) July 3, 2022

“Paul has been on our scouting list since I was promoted to the A-League last season," said Central Coast head coach Nick Montgomery upon signing Ayongo.

"We know the player well and after his name came across our scouting network multiple times, Sergio and I arranged a zoom call to convince him that the Mariners would be a good move for him and his career.

“Paul is a very popular player at his previous clubs, due largely to his outstanding work rate and his honesty on and off the pitch.

"One thing we know about Paul is that he won’t back down and with his arrival, it will create more competition for places within our forward line, which pushes everyone to be better and is the only way to be successful.

“We successfully fought off interest from other clubs in Europe and Asia for Paul and I’m delighted that we can secure his signature for the next two years."

The two-year deal means that Mariners will have Ayongo in their side until the conclusion of the 2023-24 A-League season.

[581924]

More news can be found here.