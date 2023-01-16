Ghana-born Ayongo - with a single goal in seven A-League appearances for the second placed Mariners - has struggled to settle in Australia, and a return to Portugal is a possible option during this month’s transfer window.

It’s understood the club will not stand in his way, and it’s likely that Ayongo’s brief cameo off the bench in last Friday’s 2-1 win against Macarthur could be his last minutes for the club.

Ayongo, 25, arrived on a two-year deal from Portuguese Liga 2 side Academico Viseu last July amid a fanfare of expectation.

But whilst he has only flickered, fellow import Marco Túlio has flourished since his arrival this season, much to the delight of boss Nick Montgomery.

The Brazilian, who signed as a winger and is now deployed as a No. 9, is already being scouted by Japanese clubs, but is expected to at least see out this season with the high-flying Mariners.

“He’s top class - one of the best players in the league,” Montgomery told FTBL. “I think the value of players here needs to be respected more.

“Tulio’s form has been sparkling. Last year we brought in Jason Cummings and he’s been excellent, and now Tulio is following suit.

“There have been a few silly comments about him being a supposedly “third rate foreigner” who was being picked ahead of Garang Kuol (prior to his UK exit).

“He came from Sporting Lisbon, one of the biggest clubs in the world, and there’s clearly something wrong with people’s mentality to label as “third rate”."

It’s not only Montgomery’s players who are attracting interest, the gaffer himself has been linked to Sydney FC where Steve Corica to be axed.

However, his focus is solely on the Mariners and possibly a move back to his native UK at some point - with the ultimate goal coaching in the Premier League.

“We have the lowest budget and the youngest team and we’re outperforming just about everyone this season, so I guess you’ll get clubs not only looking at our players but the coaching staff as well,” he added.

“My ambition is to coach in the Premier League one day. I did that as a player when people thought it might never happen but it did. It’s no different as a coach.”