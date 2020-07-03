Hutchinson is currently serving as an assistant to Brian Schmetzer at MLS club Seattle Sounders, a position he departed A-League expansion side Western United to take up during the 2019/20 A-League season.

However, FTBL has learned that the 40-year-old has come onto the radar of several A-League clubs in recent weeks, with a potential view towards attempting to lure him back to an Australian dugout for the 2020/21 season.

Hutchinson, who played 228 times and won two premierships and a championship with Mariners during his playing days, made his first forays into coaching with the Gosford-based club in 2015 before heading to the Pacific Northwest in 2017.

He then spent two seasons in the Seattle Sounders setup, first as an assistant coach with reserve USL side Sounders FC 2 (now Tacoma Defiance) and then as its head coach before arriving back in Australia to serve as an inaugural assistant to Mark Rudan at Western United.

“As a club we understand talented Aussie coaches and players wanting to test themselves overseas. Football is a global game and we’ll never stand in their way,” Western United CEO Chris Pehlivanis said at the time of Hutchinson’s departure in December 2019.

FTBl understands he left the A-League expansion club on good terms and was well regarded by those that worked with him in Tarneit.

Brisbane Roar became the latest A-League club to confirm that they would be seeking a new Head Coach for the 2020 season on Monday, confirming to The Sydney Morning Herald that Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and his assistant Tony Grant would not be returning to Australia.

"The world's changed, we never expected this. It's a shame because the way we were building was beautiful," Fong told the SMH.

"We're extremely disappointed but that's the circumstances of this pandemic."

Assistant coach Darren Davies – who served as Roar’s interim boss after the departure of John Aloisi in 2018/19 – and academy boss Warren Moon – formerly a highly-rated NPL QLD coach – are expected to share the interim coaching role in the wake of Fowler’s departure.

The move sees the Roar join Melbourne Victory, Western Sydney Wanderers, and Adelaide United all without an official boss for the next A-League season. Both Adelaide and Brisbane have indicated their desire to appoint an Australian as their next gaffer and while Victory has indicated that they will consider a foreign appointee, it’s likely that they’ll also look to the domestic market.

It’s understood that highly-rated NPL coach Ben Cahn - who missed out on the Roar post to Fowler last season - has quickly emerged as one of the leading candidates for the role.

Those four coach-less clubs could be joined by Macarthur FC in as little as three weeks, with The World Game reporting that Ante Miličić was weighing up staying with the Matildas ahead of a rescheduled Olympics and home Women’s World Cup or taking up his position as the inaugural Bulls coach.