An upset victory over Adelaide United has not only lifted Central Coast off the bottom of the A-League ladder, but restored the developing side's confidence.

Coach Alen Stajcic has set simple goals for the Mariners this season, and they achieved one of them within the first 42 minutes at Central Coast Stadium on Sunday night.

After logging a 2-1 win over Adelaide, they have the chance to tick off another goal next week.

"I said a couple of weeks ago to the team that we hadn't scored two goals in a row yet this year and we haven't won two games in a row, so we've at least ticked one of those boxes tonight," Stajcic said after their victory.

"It's the first time this year we've scored two goals in a row.

"Even little things like that are just super important to our team to keep chipping away at that belief and that confidence.

"Now our next goal is to try and win two matches in a row and that already pushes us up the ladder a little bit."

The win propelled the Mariners two spaces up the A-League ladder to 11th position, just two points outside of the top six ahead of their match against premiers Perth in round 12.

In a tight competition, Stajcic is aware the Mariners need to play their best each week to have a chance of winning but says finals are a reasonable possibility.

"One more win and we're on the verge of the six and we've still got some catch up games as well," he said.

"Moving into that realm of, 'we've competed against Sydney, we've competed against Adelaide there, they're well up on the ladder'.

"So with games in hand there's no reason why we can't be a finals contender."