Striker Dylan Wenzel-Halls has signed with the Central Coast Mariners days after securing a release from his contract with Western United.

Wenzel-Halls made his A-League debut for Brisbane Roar in 2018 and has played 101 A-League games to date, including Western United's grand final defeat of Melbourne City last year.

He joins the Mariners through to the end of the 2024/25 season, replenishing their forward stocks after the departure of Socceroo Garang Kuol earlier this month.

"I am absolutely buzzing to become a Mariner, the club has so much history and I am excited to be a part of it," Wenzel-Halls said in a statement.

"I want the fans to know they are getting a motivated, determined and hardworking player who will give his all week in, week out."

Wenzel-Halls fell out of favour during Western United's championship defence, playing seven games and only one since mid-November. He has yet to score his first goal this season.

Wenzel-Halls joins the likes of Jason Cummings, Samuel Silvera, Marco Tulio, Michael Ruhs and former Western United teammate Christian Theoharous as an option up forward for coach Nick Montgomery.

"When I retired from playing, I actually saw Dylan play for Western Pride in the NPL and immediately told the club to sign him," Montgomery said in a statement.

"The Roar found out and offered him a contract.

"We kept in touch and I followed his progress with his move to Melbourne.

"I'm delighted to bring him into the squad."