Gordon joined the Mariners on a one-year deal from Scottish club Hamilton Academical in June last year.

Off-contract at the end of the current season, the defender says he has made no decision on his future.

Gordon has played in 22 of Central Coast's 24 matches in 2019/2020, featuring at right back and centre back.

"I think that [my future] will be a conversation I’ll have with the gaffer and the CEO come the end of the season," the Scotsman told FTBL.

"That’s all I can say right now. I think they know where I stand. I’m very touched by all the messages I’ve had from the supporters, all the feedback I’ve had which has made me indebted to them.

"But we’ll just have to see where the club are and see where we lie at the end of the season.”

The Mariners have struggled all year and are sat at the bottom of the A-League table, with the competition suspended because of the Coronavirus.

Gordon admits it has been a series of highs and lows over the past 10 months.

"It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster to be honest," the 26-year-old said.

"It’s been a challenge, it’s been difficult in parts leaving your whole life behind and coming over to a country, which is so far away. It’s not just myself but my partner as well who’s made massive sacrifices.

"On that end it’s difficult, knowing you’re not going to see your family and friends for up to a year, and the way it looks right now possibly more than a year [because of the global crisis]. We’ve just had our wedding cancelled as well.

"But it’s been challenging, there’s been good moments and down moments but that happens every year for every football player in the world. Personally, I’m very happy and proud of my performances this season.

"I’ve felt like I’ve kept a high standard, which has been appreciated by the club and the supporters. You can sometimes only look at yourself."