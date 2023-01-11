Flash forward to the here and now, and Birighitti, 31, is one of the form gloveman of the Scottish Premiership and firmly embedded in the Tangerines’ startling line up as they seek to climb away from the drop zone in 2023.

Birighitti was briefly banished after his tempestuous baptism but refused to be downcast and has battled back to claim the Tannadice top spot from Carljohan Eriksson, after what he concedes was a “nightmare start”.

Such is his form, there are rumours of a possible bid from south of the border during this month’s transfer window for the keeper signed from Central Coast Mariners and once on the books of Championship side Swansea City.

“It was tough initially, leaving Australia and coming into a new environment, a new league,” said Birighitti.

“It was a big change and it was always going to take time. I certainly didn’t get off to the best of starts.

“We had a few bad losses and I personally had a couple of poor performances. Then I got injured. So it was a bit of a nightmare start.

“But the break for the World Cup came at a good time. I recharged the batteries, went away to clear the head and I now feel like the Mark of old.

“Hopefully I can continue on this path and keep putting in performances that help the team.”

Prior to the weekend’s 2-0 loss to Rangers, Birighitti had kept back-to-back clean sheets and he believes he’s still developing his craft.

“It’s a tough league here but I think I’m adapting well and at 31 I feel I’m still adding different aspects to my game,” he said.

“I’m building some momentum and I’m sure I can play my part in helping us climb the table in the coming weeks.

“I always wanted to have another crack at Europe after my time with NAC Breda and Swansea, and I’m really enjoying my time here and strongly believe in this playing group here and what we’re capable of.

“Sitting second last is not an ideal reflection of the team because we have some fantastic players."

Socceroos defender Aziz Behich plays alongside Birighitti for the Tangerines, and has also won new admirers in what has been a challenging season for the club.

“Aziz was great at the World Cup and has also done very well at club level. He’s a really important player for us. He need him as much as any one,” added Birighitti.

Behich has been linked with a possible move back to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray. But Birighitti is hoping he stays put.

“When you have the sort of World Cup he had, those performances aren’t going to go unnoticed,” he pointed out.

“We’ll enjoy Aziz while he’s here as much as possible and I’m sure there will be clubs after him. From our perspective we need him here.”

Birighitti keeps a keen eye on the Mariners, rising early in the morning each week catch their games on TV.

“There are a lot of special people involved with that club and it’s very close to my heart,” he said.

“I follow all their games and I’m so proud and delighted how well they’re doing. A big part of me coming back to the UK was to be close to my (Welsh) wife’s side of the family. My in-laws hadn’t ever seen their grandkids because of three years of Covid restrictions.

“That was a big part of moving to Scotland along with the opportunity to springboard my career.

“But, look, Central Coast is a club I hold dear and the owner Richard Peil is a fantastic guy who I have huge amount of respect and time for.

“He’s helped the club out enormously since taking over and long lay it continue. I’m up at 4am in the morning to cheer them on.

“They’re looking the real deal right now and that’s a credit to Richard and the coaching staff, Nick Montgomery and Sérgio Raimundo.”