Western United have suffered a blow ahead of the A-League season restart, with marquee Panagiotis Kone to return to Europe.
Western United have parted ways with marquee and inaugural A-League signing Panagiotis Kone.
The midfielder signed a two-year contract when he joined the A-League newcomers last year but will now return home to Greece in the coming days.
A former Greece international, Kone made 15 appearances for United in the club's first season, scoring two goals.
"I want to thank Western United for giving me the opportunity to be part of this club," he said.
"I wish the best of luck to all the players, staff and members."
The A-League season resumes this Friday but United will not feature in the opening weekend as the three Melbourne clubs are working through their 14-day quarantine.
(c) AAP
Related Articles
A-League desperados trying to 'get in front somehow'
Kone: 'Australians aren't so tactical...I like it'
Melbourne clubs isolate after new virus scare
Latest News
Marquee Kone leaves Western United
13 Jul 2020
A-League to restart on Friday
13 Jul 2020
Melbourne clubs isolate after new virus scare
13 Jul 2020
Most Read
Wanderers’ A-League star recalls ‘incredible' Sunderland experience
6 Jul 2020
FFA: 'We did absolutely everything we could...' - Victoria A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne
8 Jul 2020
Socceroos striker linked with Championship move
10 Jul 2020
Every Matildas and W-League overseas transfer (so far)
5 Jul 2020