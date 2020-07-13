Western United have parted ways with marquee and inaugural A-League signing Panagiotis Kone.

The midfielder signed a two-year contract when he joined the A-League newcomers last year but will now return home to Greece in the coming days.

A former Greece international, Kone made 15 appearances for United in the club's first season, scoring two goals.

"I want to thank Western United for giving me the opportunity to be part of this club," he said.

"I wish the best of luck to all the players, staff and members."

The A-League season resumes this Friday but United will not feature in the opening weekend as the three Melbourne clubs are working through their 14-day quarantine.