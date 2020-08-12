Boyle started the SPL restart for Hibernian with a brace and has been consistently linked with a move to the English Championship this season, with Stoke City the club bandied about most often.

His former teammate Marvin Bartley, who now plays alongside Aussie Lyndon Dykes at Livingston, says he's one of the most dangerous players in the league.

"He is almost becoming unstoppable. We need to find a way to stop him on Saturday and hopefully we can do that.

"His pace is electric and we need to stop the ball into him, and when he does get the ball be very tight to him so he can't pick up pace.

"But you have to worry about players like him. Outside the top two, he is probably one of the most dangerous players in the league.

"If you can keep Martin Boyle quiet you are some of the way there to beating them, but they have other quality players, it would be disrespectful just to speak about him.

"I know he is the man of the moment but there are quality players throughout that team and we need to be mindful of all of them.

"I can tell you how to stop Martin Boyle, but if he knocks the ball down the line, me and him running, I'm not getting there. So I will probably be taking a booking!"