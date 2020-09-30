The defeat was Wednesday's first of the Championship season and sees them still bottom of the ladder thanks to a pre-season points deducation.

While it wasn't the result the Owls wanted, the impact of Aussie Luongo has been hailed.

Luongo started in central midfield for the south Yorkshire side and was impressive.

Wednesday fans were quick to compliment the Antipodean.

Luongo, who joined the Owls in August last year from QPR, had a 100% tackle success rate against Bristol City.