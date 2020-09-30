The defeat was Wednesday's first of the Championship season and sees them still bottom of the ladder thanks to a pre-season points deducation.

While it wasn't the result the Owls wanted, the impact of Aussie Luongo has been hailed.

Not the result we wanted yesterday but a little appreciation tweet for Massimo Luongo..



🇦🇺 A real tenacious display from our Aussie in midfield#swfc pic.twitter.com/bcEQoqd7Zv — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) September 28, 2020

Luongo started in central midfield for the south Yorkshire side and was impressive.

Wednesday fans were quick to compliment the Antipodean.

There’s something that the Kop wants you to know.. best in the world is Massimo Luongo.. our twenty one, he’ll smash you into the river fxckin Don... good’day mate.. he’ll pass the ball to windass on a plate 🎵🎵🎵🎵 #swfc — siii (@AkersTheOwl) September 28, 2020

Massimo Luongo was outstanding in the first half yesterday. Does such an important job that often goes unnoticed. If he stays fit, which hopefully he will, he could be one of the Owls' most important players this season. #SWFC https://t.co/eMrQZn8K6Y — George Smith (@_GeorgeSmith99) September 28, 2020

This is your weekly reminder that Sir Massimo Luongo is 1 of our most important players in our starting 11. #swfc — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) September 27, 2020

Luongo, who joined the Owls in August last year from QPR, had a 100% tackle success rate against Bristol City.