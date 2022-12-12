The Matildas will be based in Brisbane and train at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre (QSAC) for the duration of next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

The decision to base the team in Brisbane was based on logistics, the quality of the training facility and after consultation with the Matildas squad.

Sixteen of the 40 players that have attended Matildas camps in the past year were born, raised or played their junior football in Queensland.

Only Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney host the Matildas in the group matches and Football Australia CEO James Johnson said "the route to the final post the group stage, it was only going to be Brisbane or Sydney that would host the Matildas".

He said Tony Gustavsson's side, who play Nigeria on July 27 at Suncorp Stadium in the second of three group games, will have a competitive advantage over several other teams who would have a more gruelling travel schedule, flying in and out of cities outside of Brisbane where they played games.

"Being based in Brisbane means we have one trip to Melbourne during the group stage and one trip to Sydney, and once we get to the round of 16 a lot of our games will be here or Sydney," Johnson said.

"In addition to that we are a player-centric organisation now and we went through a consultation process with our players.

"Our players were very happy to be based in Queensland. The team is going to be at the Rydges South Bank (Hotel) and training here at QSAC is a place that is very familiar to much of the team, so they were the reasons we chose Brisbane."

Matildas utility Tameka Yallop is currently Norway based but lives on the Gold Coast, and played her juniors in Brisbane.

"To come back here to Brisbane and a place where I grew up playing a lot of my youth football at is close to me, it's close to a lot of Matildas and I know is easy for a whole lot of staff to come and settle in," she said.

"The whole team really looks forward to coming here every time we do."