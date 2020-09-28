Matildas young gun Ellie Carpenter has scored her first goal for Olympique Lyonnais, helping the French powerhouse to a 2-1 victory over Bordeaux.

Carpenter scored the opening goal, cutting between two defenders then - after teammate Amel Majri collided with Bordeaux's Delphine Chatelin - pouncing on the loose ball and powering a first-time shot home in the 42nd minute.

French star Eugenie Le Sommer doubled the lead in the 57th before Ouleymata Sarr grabbed one back for Bordeaux 15 minutes later.

Carpenter played the full game for the European champions.

The win kept Lyon entrenched in top spot of Division 1 Feminine.

Carpenter, 20, joined Lyon in June and shapes as the club's long-term right-back after England star Lucy Bronze's departure for Manchester City.

In England, Matildas winger Hayley Raso provided the match-winning assist to help Everton knock Sam Kerr's Chelsea out of the Women's FA Cup in their quarter-final clash on Sunday.

Raso played the full game as Everton fought back from a goal down to win 2-1, with the Aussie delivering a pin-point cross for substitute Valerie Gauvin to head home the winner in the 63rd minute.

Kerr was substituted in the 74th minute.

Caitlin Foord played the full game for Arsenal as they knocked out Alanna Kennedy's Tottenham Hotspur with a 4-0 win in their quarter-final.

Steph Catley (calf) missed the game while goalkeeper Lydia Williams (ankle) is still yet to make her club debut.

Arsenal will play Manchester City in their semi-final later this week, while Everton will face Birmingham City.