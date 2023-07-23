Injured captain Sam Kerr has watched on from the sidelines as the Matildas started their preparations to face Nigeria, confident they can adapt and claim a second straight Women's World Cup win without their biggest star.

Kerr, a shock late scratching from Australia's opening 1-0 win over Ireland with a calf strain suffered the day before, is already ruled out of Thursday night's clash at Suncorp Stadium.

Mary Fowler and Caitlin Foord led the attack in Kerr's absence and had some dynamic moments against Ireland, albeit without scoring.

"The message is we've just got to adapt and Cait and Mary played a really important role against Ireland," young defender Charli Grant said.

"We're doing really well and we've just gotta stay positive. These things happen in big tournaments, so we've just got to adapt.

"We've still got top-class players as our forwards.

"Yeah, Sam's one of the best players in the world. But that just gives the opportunity to Cait and Mary to shine and they took that on really well against Ireland."

While Ireland had just over an hour to prepare for that attack, Nigeria will get a full week to break down how it functions without Kerr.

"It'll probably be a bit more of an open game on Thursday because Ireland do sit in a block and Nigeria do like to press high," Grant said.

"So it might even give them more of an opportunity to shine even more.

"Of course we want Sam out there but she's just gonna give lots of energy to those girls that are playing her role."

Sunday's training, after Matildas players had Saturday off, was effectively a "Kerr-watch".

Kerr was walking normally, and without a compression bandage on her left calf as she took part in a meet and greet with junior players from local club Mt Gravatt Hawks before watching on as her teammates warmed up.

The 29-year-old was in good spirits as she chatted away and helped pack up some gear and sat on an esky to watch the training session.

Kerr is racing the clock to be involved in the Matildas campaign, though her teammates have indicated she will be available for the tournament's later stages.

As Nigeria drew 0-0 with Canada on Friday, Australia can seal progression to the round of 16 with a win on Thursday.

Kerr will be reassessed ahead of the July 31 clash with Canada.

But as there is only four days between group games, it appears likely Kerr wouldn't be risked - especially if progression is already sealed.

"I don't know. I don't get to make those calls," midfielder Tameka Yallop said.

"We're all just hoping Sam's back as soon as possible. That's up to the coaches. So we'll just keep going."

Yallop had her corked left thigh heavily strapped but trained normally and is clear to play.

Alanna Kennedy was walking laps while Clare Hunt sat out training, with both defenders' loads managed.

Kyah Simon (knee) is on her own program.