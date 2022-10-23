A LOOK AT AUSTRALIA'S OPPONENTS AT THE WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

* IRELAND

Ranking: 24, coach: Vera Pauw, captain: Katie McCabe

Last meeting: Ireland 3-2 Australia , Dublin, September 2021

Coach Vera Pauw sees a symmetry in their opening-night clash with Australia. The Irish beat the Matildas 3-2 in a friendly last September and have lost just twice since, qualifying for their first World Cup in the process. How far have they come? They'll find out in Sydney.

* NIGERIA

Ranking: 45, coach: Randy Waldrum, captain: Onome Ebi

Last meeting with Australia: Nigeria 0-2 Australia, Winnipeg, June 2015

Plainly the easiest match in the group but that is not to underestimate the nine-time African champions. The Super Falcons boast their own Sam Kerr - Asisat Oshoala - who plays up front for European powerhouse Barcelona.

* CANADA

Ranking: 7, coach: Bev Priestman, captain: Christine Sinclair

Last meeting with Australia: Australia 1-2 Canada, Sydney, September 2022

The Australians know Canada well; the Maple Leafs beat the Matildas at the 2016 Olympics and again last month in two friendlies. Crucially, it's also the last match, setting the stage for a showdown to decide top spot - or a tough-as-nails battle to stay alive in the tournament.

MATILDAS GROUP STAGE MATCHES

July 20 - Australia v Ireland - Sydney

July 27 - Australia v Nigeria - Brisbane

July 31 - Australia v Canada - Melbourne