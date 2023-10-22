Melbourne Victory will be sweating on the fitness of Lydia Williams after the Matildas goalkeeper was injured while conceding a late goal in a 2-1 loss to Western United.

Victory opened the scoring in Sunday's A-League Women match through defender Emma Checker before Melissa Taranto levelled the scores in the 66th minute.

In a dramatic finish, United snatched the win in the 90th minute when substitute Keiwa Hieda bundled the ball home from close range after Williams saved a thundering strike from Hannah Keane.

In the mad scramble for the loose ball after the initial save, Western forward Kahli Mary Johnson accidentally collided with Williams.

The goalkeeper crashed to the ground and stayed there for several minutes before being assisted off the pitch clutching her arm.

The injury is bad timing for Williams, who is pushing to be part of the Matildas' squad for their Olympic qualifiers in Perth.

"She got hit pretty hard," Victory coach Jeff Hopkins said of the injury.

"I'm not really sure (what it is). I think it's her back. We're still waiting to hear."

The blustery conditions meant there were more turnovers than usual, but the wind proved a crucial element in Victory's opening goal in the 15th minute.

With players from both sides misjudging the flight of a corner, the ball sailed over the pack and bounced straight to unmarked Victory defender Checker, who sent her looping header over the goalkeeper's outstretched hand.

United got the equaliser in the 66th minute when Melissa Taranto bodied the ball through from close range after a high corner dipped quickly in the wind.

Victory midfielder Elise Kellond-Knight entered the fray in the 77th minute - her first match since rupturing an Achilles tendon at training in March.

But it was United who ended the day on a high, with Japanese winger Hieda becoming the hero as both sides pushed hard for a winner.

In other games, Western Sydney's Talia Younis became the youngest ever player to feature in the ALW after coming off the bench early in the second half in her side's 3-0 loss to Wellington.

At 14 years, 11 months and 26 days, Younis beat Sam Kerr's previous record by 49 days.

But it was an otherwise disappointing day for the Wanderers after goals to Mariana Speckmaier (68th minute), Macey Leigh Fraser (83rd) and Manaia Poppy Elliott (87th) secured the crushing win for the Phoenix on enemy territory.

Perth Glory made it two wins from two to start the season with a 1-0 home triumph over Newcastle, sending them to the top of the table.

Susan Phonsongkham scored the winner in the 50th minute with a well-taken low drive from just inside the box.

It was Phonsongkham's second goal in as many games after she also scored the opener in last week's 2-0 win over Western United.