Matildas stalwart Lydia Williams is joining English powerhouse Arsenal.

Williams is departing Melbourne City to team up with fellow Australians Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley at Arsenal for the loomng FA Women's Super League season.

The 32-year-old goalkeeper is the sixth Matildas player to commit to the English league, along with Foord, Catley, Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Hayley Raso (Everton) and Chloe Logarzo (Bristol City).