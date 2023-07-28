Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson hopes Sam Kerr can return against Canada as her teammates insist they can lift themselves off the canvas to keep their Women's World Cup hopes alive.

Australia must beat the Olympic champions at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Monday to reach the round of 16 after a disastrous 3-2 loss to Nigeria in which they let slip a 1-0 lead in Brisbane on Thursday night.

The Matildas (three points, goal difference 0) sit third in Group B behind Nigeria (four points, +1) and Canada (four points, +1).

It means a draw against world No.7 Canada, who beat Australia 1-0 in Brisbane and 2-1 in Sydney last year, almost certainly won't be enough to avoid an embarrassing exit on home soil.

Kerr, Australia's all-time leading goalscorer with 63 goals in 121 games, injured her left calf the day before the tournament's opening game against Ireland.

Now the Matildas have to consider rolling the dice on their superstar captain as they risk exiting the tournament without her playing a single minute.

Asked about the prospect of Kerr taking the field, strike partner Caitlin Foord bluntly said: "That's the plan".

Gustavsson could only offer: "All I can say now is that I hope so.

"I know it's going to be tight. Most likely not getting confirmation on that until the night before the game and we'll go from there.

"It might even be we have to test her on game day. That's how tight it is."

Kerr will be putting her hand up to play.

"Of course she will. That's going to be her mindset and that's what I love about Sam," Gustavsson said.

"She's going to give anything she can to be out there.

"She deserves to be out there and if she can be out there she will be out there.

"We have to come up with a plan together to see what's the best way to maximise the minutes she has if she's available."

Fellow striker Mary Fowler should return from concussion and would be a welcome addition after the Matildas lacked a clinical edge against Nigeria.

"Everyone has capability to score those chances, but those two are very well known for their scoring ability," impact substitute Alex Chidiac told reporters.

"If we have them back in the team, of course, that's a boost for us. But I still back everybody out there to be able to do the job."

Chidiac insisted the Matildas could yet pull their campaign out of the fire.

"You look at all World Cups in history, male and female, and teams face adversity and they bounce back. We're a team that thrives off that," she said.

"So I have no doubt we're going to be able to bounce back.

"We have had things (go) against us with injuries and various things on the outside, but we back ourselves massively going into this game.

"We've got every ambition to win (against Canada) and to top our group and go forward."