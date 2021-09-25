The Matildas have suffered a hefty blow with inspirational midfielder Chloe Logarzo confirming she has sustained an ACL injury.

Logarzo was forced off in the 53rd minute of the Matildas' 3-2 loss to the Republic of Ireland this week after landing awkwardly from a challenge.

"On Tuesday, I joined the ACL Club," Logarzo said on Instagram.

"A group of unbelievable athletes who have overcome the cruellest kind of adversity this sport has to offer, and who have had the opportunity to rebuild themselves as athletes.

"In saying this, they have inspired and instilled faith in me that this opportunity will be the best thing that ever happened to me.

"I will be back better than before."

A full knee reconstruction will rule Logarzo out of the 2022 Asian Cup, scheduled to take place in January-February next year, but she is not in danger of missing out on the 2023 Women's World Cup on home soil.

Logarzo, a hard-running midfielder who can also play as a winger, has made 54 appearances and scored eight goals for the Matildas since her 2013 debut.

She played at the 2019 Women's World Cup and the 2016 and 2021 Olympics, where she was an integral part of the team.

The 26-year-old plays in America's NWSL for Kansas City.