Matildas coach Ante Milicic has confirmed the FFA is monitoring an outbreak of a deadly virus in Wuhan, China, where the team will play Olympic qualifiers.
Australian health authorities are targeting flights from the Chinese province to Sydney to stop the deadly virus entering the country.
The Matildas are scheduled to play three games in Wuhan, arriving next week, but Milicic says he trusts the people making the decisions will not jeopardise the health and safety of his players.
