Matildas stars Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy and Chloe Logarzo were on the scoresheet as the England's Women's League Cup kicked off on Thursday.

Foord and Matildas skipper Sam Kerr started for Arsenal and Chelsea respectively in their group B clash.

Chelsea took a fifth-minute lead through Magdalena Eriksson, with Foord equalising three minutes later.

But from there it was all Chelsea who scored twice through Guro Reiten, whose second was a rebound off Kerr's saved shot, to seize control of the game.

Beth England, who replaced Kerr in the 73rd minute, scored a fourth to help the Blues beat Joe Montemurro's side 4-1.

Kennedy's Tottenham, also in group B, kicked off their campaign with a 4-0 win over London City.

Kennedy scored the game's second goal - her first in Spurs colours - via a free kick in the 29th minute before being substituted at half-time.

In group F, Logarzo scored a bullet header in the 12th minute - Bristol City's second goal of the day and her first for the club - to help the Robins to a 4-0 win over London Bees.

Logarzo completed the full game for Tanya Oxtoby's Bristol, with fellow Australian Ella Mastratonio playing 69 minutes.

Playmaker Emily van Egmond played a full game as West Ham beat Brighton on penalties in group D.

The Hammers drew 2-2 in regular time, sending the game to penalties - where van Egmond converted the first spot-kick to help West Ham win the shootout 4-2.

The Women's League Cup is composed of six groups, with the six group winners progressing to the quarter finals, along with the two best runners-up.